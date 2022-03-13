Sign up
Photo 799
A Violet Vase For My Rainbow DSC_1140
For Rainbow 2022 - violet
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
bokeh
vase
felt
violet
rainbow2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful for the rainbow challenge.
March 13th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful purple!
March 13th, 2022
