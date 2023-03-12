Sign up
Photo 906
A Violet View P3106945
For Rainbow 2023 -violet and March23words violet view.
I decided to have a play with this violet sculpture from Sculptures By The Sea.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3995
photos
195
followers
111
following
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
10th March 2023 11:49am
beach
,
view
,
cottesloe
,
scuplture
,
violet
,
sculptures_by_the_sea
,
rainbow2023
,
march23words
Diana
ace
Fabulous scene and colour, such a great idea.
March 12th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely colour!
March 12th, 2023
