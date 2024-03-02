Previous
A Faffed Bauhinia P7133488 by merrelyn
Photo 1000

A Faffed Bauhinia P7133488

For Rainbow 2024.
My indigo this year is going to be closer to purple than blue.
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
273% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Beautiful!
March 2nd, 2024  
JackieR ace
this could be in a botonay encyclopedia
March 2nd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful.
March 2nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow! So beautiful
March 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise