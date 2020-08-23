Sign up
Photo 3157
Streaks Across the Sky
More interesting on black. Unusual sunset last night - the sun has moved further north giving me no good place to shoot sunsets for the moment - at least that I can get to quickly.
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
365 2012-2018
DSC-RX10M4
23rd August 2020 7:48pm
Tags
nature
,
sunset
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful colour and light
August 23rd, 2020
Anne ❀
ace
Pretty sky! The positioning of the sunset sure moves quickly, doesn't it!
August 23rd, 2020
