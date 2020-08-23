Previous
Streaks Across the Sky by milaniet
Photo 3157

More interesting on black. Unusual sunset last night - the sun has moved further north giving me no good place to shoot sunsets for the moment - at least that I can get to quickly.
Milanie

ace
@milaniet
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful colour and light
August 23rd, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
Pretty sky! The positioning of the sunset sure moves quickly, doesn't it!
August 23rd, 2020  
