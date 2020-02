2020-02-20 my pause button

(flash of red month N°20)



A Glimpse of My Everyday in a Still Life



As so often, the day is almost over, but I have no picture for the project. Especially if there is a theme. It's the reality that I have to squash in photography as a hobby in my everday life. But as a photograph is a pause button of life; looking for an image, taking the picture, and doing a quick process, pauses my busyness for a moment. Good!



For the flash of red month, theme week 3: stilllife (the day is almost over).