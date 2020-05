2020-05-03 turnaround point

The view I had, when I turned around early this morning on my bike tour. At this higher elevations the cherries are still in bloom, but it was icy and my hands numb. I even opened my "emergency pack" with warmer stuff, and took the gloves out.

I havn't seen a soul on the whole tour, so nobody that shared this fab view. Which is good at those special times, but a pitty non the less. So I share the view, with you all. ;-)