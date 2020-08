Had to pick up something near Lucerne and made a little detour. ;-)This is part of Lake Lucerne with a unique colour in this light. The lake has has a nice but complicated shape, with several sharp bends and four arms. Here you can see the arm called Küssnachtersee. In the back the silhouette of Mount Pilatus and a bit of famous Lucerne.Here you can see the shape of the whole lake, as seen from the Pilatus a while ago. https://365project.org/mona65/365/2016-07-16