2021-01-07 vipera zipperensis

I'm not an overly talented seamstress. But normally I have no problem with those tasks. Except I really, really h*** to exchange a broken zipper. Especially in a heavy, lined winter jacket with a 72cm zip. I couldn't safe the broken zipper anymore (done my tricks before), and a replacement was due. And I h*** even more to throw away still good stuff and hubby loves this jacket too. Well the task is done now, and at least I see a picture in the unstitched zipper and I can say hurray, check task 1 (zipper replacement) + task 2 (photo of the day)!