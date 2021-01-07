Previous
2021-01-07 vipera zipperensis by mona65
Photo 2179

2021-01-07 vipera zipperensis

I'm not an overly talented seamstress. But normally I have no problem with those tasks. Except I really, really h*** to exchange a broken zipper. Especially in a heavy, lined winter jacket with a 72cm zip. I couldn't safe the broken zipper anymore (done my tricks before), and a replacement was due. And I h*** even more to throw away still good stuff and hubby loves this jacket too. Well the task is done now, and at least I see a picture in the unstitched zipper and I can say hurray, check task 1 (zipper replacement) + task 2 (photo of the day)!
Jacqueline ace
Very creative photo! I hate working on zippers too....
January 7th, 2021  
Louise
Oh, you are a brave woman to replace a zipper! Great shot!
January 7th, 2021  
Jean ace
so clever!
January 7th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Now to the sewing machine Mona!!! Fab pov
January 7th, 2021  
Anja
Now this is a vipera I can like :-) Great shot!
January 7th, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
Well done, love the image- fav
January 7th, 2021  
