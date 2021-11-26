2021-11-26 the toothache chapel

Went with my parents to a Christmas Market (how nice that we just got a touch of snow today.) And on the way home we visited this special chapel with the two huge and wonderful linden trees.

For those who are interested in the story: the original Flüss Chapel was built in 1678. Pilgrims suffering with toothache came to this chapel, hoping the pain would ease off, when they bite into the wood of the benches. Some have even cut out pieces of wood, and took them away. In 1918 the badly worn benches, had to be replaced by new ones.