2021-11-26 the toothache chapel by mona65
Photo 2471

2021-11-26 the toothache chapel

Went with my parents to a Christmas Market (how nice that we just got a touch of snow today.) And on the way home we visited this special chapel with the two huge and wonderful linden trees.
For those who are interested in the story: the original Flüss Chapel was built in 1678. Pilgrims suffering with toothache came to this chapel, hoping the pain would ease off, when they bite into the wood of the benches. Some have even cut out pieces of wood, and took them away. In 1918 the badly worn benches, had to be replaced by new ones.
Mona

Susan Wakely ace
Cute little chapel and great story.
November 26th, 2021  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
November 26th, 2021  
Dixie Goode ace
What a story, but can you imagine toothaches before dentists. It would make me use an ice skate to remove the tooth, like in Castaway - so I’m sure chewing wood would not even give me pause.
November 26th, 2021  
Sue ace
Love the composition
November 26th, 2021  
Shepherdman
What a wonderful setting
November 26th, 2021  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
I really like this image, the way you captured the sky against the chapel and those wonderful trees against the dramatic sky. such an interesting story to accompany it too.
November 26th, 2021  
