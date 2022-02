2022-02-17 N°17

This photo is from last Sunday, but I consciously took it at that moment (with the phone), exactly for this Thursday. Flash of red "lines". I can probably only attract alpine skiers with it. Because it's the tracks that a Ratrac snow groomer leaves behind. And there's nothing quite like being the first to draw your own trail in those fine and tiny lines in the snow and mark your slope with elegant curves.