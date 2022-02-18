Sign up
Photo 2546
2022-02-18 N°18
Flash of red month N°18
Tried to "fold" some shapes, but I got interrupted by Xia.
Xia: "Oh no, you did it again. How dare you folding the stock marked brochure,... this is my favorite reading, when you are away".
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
18th February 2022 8:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paper
,
brochure
,
paper-art
,
mw-paper
,
xia
,
for2022
,
uniquo
,
mw-22
,
mw-flashofred2022
