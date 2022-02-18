Previous
2022-02-18 N°18 by mona65
2022-02-18 N°18

Flash of red month N°18

Tried to "fold" some shapes, but I got interrupted by Xia.
Xia: "Oh no, you did it again. How dare you folding the stock marked brochure,... this is my favorite reading, when you are away".
Mona

@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since...
