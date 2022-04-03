Previous
2022-04-03 white by mona65
2022-04-03 white

After a very mild and snowless winter, we have been gifted with this white beauty over the last few days. Hubby for scale on our all alone snowshoe tour. No soul out in this wheater. Nice!
3rd April 2022

Mona

@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
