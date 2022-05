2022-05-27 old & new

The town of Becançon as seen from the citadel. The old town is established in a meander of the river Doubs. And it was already important during the Gallo-Roman era under the name of Bisantz (German) Vesontio (Latin), capital of the Sequani. Its geography and specific history turned it into a military stronghold and a religious capital. We strolled along the river, explored the old town, and visited the citadel, at the top of Mont Saint-Étienne overhanging the town.