Previous
Next
2022-05-28 juliette by mona65
Photo 2645

2022-05-28 juliette

Besançon street life. This elderly couple just came from the market. I loved how he had his arm around her shoulder. I Juliette moment,... far away from Verona.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
724% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
A very sweet street scene.
May 28th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
So sweet!
May 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise