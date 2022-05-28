Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2645
2022-05-28 juliette
Besançon street life. This elderly couple just came from the market. I loved how he had his arm around her shoulder. I Juliette moment,... far away from Verona.
28th May 2022
28th May 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
2808
photos
407
followers
61
following
724% complete
View this month »
2638
2639
2640
2641
2642
2643
2644
2645
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
27th May 2022 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
france
,
mw-street
,
mw-22
,
besançon
Dianne
A very sweet street scene.
May 28th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
So sweet!
May 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close