memories triggered

Maggiemae @maggiemae mentioned on my picture from a couple of days ago http://365project.org/mona65/365/2022-06-06 , that it actually looks like Akaroa in NZ!
Mentioning this, it triggered my memory and I knew exactly what she meant,...I have been there, she is so right. So I went into my archives from our NZ travels and to dig out this picture. On the other side of the bay is Akaroa.
I took this more then a decade ago, travelling New Zealand. We married in Kaikoura 1999 and planned to celebrate all ten years in NZ. 2009 it happend, but well, family matters crossed our plans in 2019 and what happened in the last two years, we all know. We have never been back since, but it is still on our list,...
Thank you Maggiemae to trigger this beautiful travel memories.