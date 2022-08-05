Sign up
Photo 2673
2022-08-05 postcard
“The world before us is a postcard, and I imagine the story we are writing on it.”
~ Mary E. Pearson
"Postcard" from the joyride with my parents today. Klewenalp, Switzerland
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
2836
photos
399
followers
60
following
732% complete
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
2673
Views
8
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
5th August 2022 12:29pm
Tags
switzerland
,
klewenalp
,
mw-22
