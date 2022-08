2022-02-04 kitchen hack

The little light that shines through our orange sun blindes, fell on my glass bunth pan, and tinted all my interior in warm colours. Just had to get a pic of it.



But I promised a kitchen hack too,... my bundt pan is out because I baked stuffed peppers with minced meat in them. And the pan was ready to go in the cupboard again. The peppers cook so much more juicy in this pan, and never fell over, because they stuck well between the middle and the riffles.