2022-09-01 challenging challenge by mona65
Photo 2694

2022-09-01 challenging challenge

Nifty-Fifty sooc September 2022. I will give it a try, but I do not know, how long I can cope. No pp is sooooo hard for me. As I think, I'm not really good at photography, but I know how to fix it later on screen, to make something "pleasing". Or I even use the "in-camera-processing-thingy's", that help me achieving what my inner eye sees. So I do not promise a whole month, but when I post a nifty-fifty (Sony 1.4/50mm) this month, it is SOOC too, with only my initials added in pp. And to make it really hard for me, I will try to not use more than 24 pictures/daily (small film-roll) for the picture of the day.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
738% complete

