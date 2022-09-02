2022-09-02 village fountain

I went mountain biking again today. My tour lead me to a little village called Elm, that is part of the geologic UNESCO World Heritage Site, Swiss Tectonic Arena Sardona. It is a bit off the Swiss touristic routes, and the village center as some beautiful old houses, all lovingly decorated with Geraniums, and all is calm and relaxed there. The village is also famous, because in the Tschingelhörner mountains, there is a huge hole, and in March and October, and in good weather, the sun shines, through the hole (Martins hole) directly on the church tower.



But today, have a sooc scene of the village, as it is not March or October.