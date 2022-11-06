Previous
Next
2022-11-06 the end by mona65
Photo 2730

2022-11-06 the end

OWO-5 / Sunday / Prompt: roll credit

I interpreted it als the end of "something". And so this is just a made up "the end" story, for this foggy picture. Letting your imagination run, the story that took place here.

This scene was taken on todays bike tour with the phone. We hoped that on top of the mountain, we would be above the inversion/fog and have some much needed sunshine. In the end, we have been over the fog, but the sky was overcast and the whole ride was in really thickish and cold fog. Still a great outdoor thing, gifting us with mysterious frames.
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
747% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joy's Focus ace
Love pictures in the fog.
November 6th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Neat, foggy image
November 6th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Love it
November 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise