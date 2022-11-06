2022-11-06 the end

OWO-5 / Sunday / Prompt: roll credit



I interpreted it als the end of "something". And so this is just a made up "the end" story, for this foggy picture. Letting your imagination run, the story that took place here.



This scene was taken on todays bike tour with the phone. We hoped that on top of the mountain, we would be above the inversion/fog and have some much needed sunshine. In the end, we have been over the fog, but the sky was overcast and the whole ride was in really thickish and cold fog. Still a great outdoor thing, gifting us with mysterious frames.