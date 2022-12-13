Sign up
Photo 2751
2022-12-13 a christmas-cookie a day...
... keeps the Christmas stress away.
I got this wooden stand and 24 lovely cards from my friend Julie at work. To get well through the stressful Advent time. And this was the card for today. So I have a Christmas cookie of course and it even inspired me for a late evening picture.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
3
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
2916
photos
388
followers
48
following
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
2750
2751
Tags
mw-22
Kitty Hawke
ace
Love the darkness............
December 13th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely golden light and tasty looking cookies.
December 13th, 2022
Milanie
ace
The lighting and bokeh is so pretty
December 13th, 2022
