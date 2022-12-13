Previous
2022-12-13 a christmas-cookie a day... by mona65
Photo 2751

2022-12-13 a christmas-cookie a day...

... keeps the Christmas stress away.

I got this wooden stand and 24 lovely cards from my friend Julie at work. To get well through the stressful Advent time. And this was the card for today. So I have a Christmas cookie of course and it even inspired me for a late evening picture.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Mona

@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling.
Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Love the darkness............
December 13th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely golden light and tasty looking cookies.
December 13th, 2022  
Milanie ace
The lighting and bokeh is so pretty
December 13th, 2022  
