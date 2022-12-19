Sign up
Photo 2757
2022-12-19 in the spotlight
Nature's art in the snowy forest, highlighted by the setting sun.
I see a "thinker".
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
0
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
2922
photos
387
followers
48
following
755% complete
View this month »
2750
2751
2752
2753
2754
2755
2756
2757
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
2
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
19th December 2022 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mw-22
