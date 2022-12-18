2022-12-17 finally some vitamin d

10sec timed photo from the "Ahöreli-Hütte" (lil' maple cabin) one of our favorite winter hikes not far from our home. We didn't even need the snow shoes, as up there wasn't that much of snow. We have much more of the white stuff, down in the "soup" (you can see the fog and inversion in the back, that covers the place where we live sometimes for weeks), where there was no sun, and no melting over the last couple of days. So happy about some vitamin d, and a well needed day outdoors, with plenty of blue sky, sun and fresh air in the lungs.