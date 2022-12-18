Previous
Next
2022-12-17 finally some vitamin d by mona65
Photo 2756

2022-12-17 finally some vitamin d

10sec timed photo from the "Ahöreli-Hütte" (lil' maple cabin) one of our favorite winter hikes not far from our home. We didn't even need the snow shoes, as up there wasn't that much of snow. We have much more of the white stuff, down in the "soup" (you can see the fog and inversion in the back, that covers the place where we live sometimes for weeks), where there was no sun, and no melting over the last couple of days. So happy about some vitamin d, and a well needed day outdoors, with plenty of blue sky, sun and fresh air in the lungs.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
755% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise