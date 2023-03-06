Sign up
Photo 2834
2023-03-26 always mine
Do you know this last apple in the fruit bowl that gets more and more winkled every day,...
It is always mine, as my husband would never eat the last one ~ or the wrinkled one.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
0
0
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2023:... Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh...
Tags
rainbow2023
,
mw-23
,
mw-rainbow-23
