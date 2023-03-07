Sign up
Photo 2835
2023-03-07 cable salad
I'm not sure if "cable salad" even exists as expression in english. But well, thats what we say when cables are entangled and in knots. This is an orange patch cable.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2023:... Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh...
3001
photos
399
followers
47
following
Tags
rainbow2023
,
mw-23
,
mw-rainbow-23
Susan Wakely
ace
Not heard it called this but might have to use it.
March 7th, 2023
Carey Martin
Clever term! I like it! And cool image!
March 7th, 2023
