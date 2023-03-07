Previous
2023-03-07 cable salad by mona65
Photo 2835

2023-03-07 cable salad

I'm not sure if "cable salad" even exists as expression in english. But well, thats what we say when cables are entangled and in knots. This is an orange patch cable.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Mona

@mona65
Susan Wakely ace
Not heard it called this but might have to use it.
March 7th, 2023  
Carey Martin
Clever term! I like it! And cool image!
March 7th, 2023  
