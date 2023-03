2023-03-11 indigofera

In case you ever wondered how real indigo looks like? This is a little rest of natural indigo dye from the Indigofera tinctoria plant. I brought it home from one of my travels long, long ago (> 20 years). It is one of my favorite colours and this few little chunks are waiting patiently to have their appearance on "stage", whenever I take part in the rainbow month.