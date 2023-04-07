2023-04-07 all nests occupied

This is more of a memory shot for me. From below the storks are barely visible.



In the free Stork colony in the little village of Uznach all >100 nests are occupied and the storks are breeding and protecting the eggs from the cold and the rain.



The population of the white stork was extremely low 100 years ago, but thanks to Max Bloesch's ambitous reintroducing programme the White Stork population in Switzerland is increasing.

But still, if these proud birds are to survive in the future, we have to maintain and enhance suitable habitats.