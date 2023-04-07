Previous
Next
2023-04-07 all nests occupied by mona65
Photo 2866

2023-04-07 all nests occupied

This is more of a memory shot for me. From below the storks are barely visible.

In the free Stork colony in the little village of Uznach all >100 nests are occupied and the storks are breeding and protecting the eggs from the cold and the rain.

The population of the white stork was extremely low 100 years ago, but thanks to Max Bloesch's ambitous reintroducing programme the White Stork population in Switzerland is increasing.
But still, if these proud birds are to survive in the future, we have to maintain and enhance suitable habitats.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2023:... Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh...
785% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Wow so amazing fav
April 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise