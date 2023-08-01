2023-08-01 framed

Sign up
Photo 2888
2023-08-01
Ettal Abbey (German: Kloster Ettal) is a Benedictine monastery in the village of Ettal close to Oberammergau and Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria, Germany.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
1
0
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2023:...Year N°9! I'm doing fine, but there are. many gaps in my project, due to "life". 😊 Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something...
3056
photos
379
followers
47
following
791% complete
Tags
germany
,
bavaria
,
mw-28
,
benediktinerklostr ettal
,
ettal abbey
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
So well done, perfect symmetry
August 1st, 2023
