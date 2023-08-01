Previous
2023-08-01 framed by mona65
2023-08-01 framed

Ettal Abbey (German: Kloster Ettal) is a Benedictine monastery in the village of Ettal close to Oberammergau and Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria, Germany.

1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Mona

@mona65
Update 2023:...Year N°9! I'm doing fine, but there are. many gaps in my project, due to "life". 😊 Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something...
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
So well done, perfect symmetry
August 1st, 2023  
