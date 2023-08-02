2023-08-02 test batch

A small test batch of Chocolate Lava Muffins, decorated with the last raspberries from my pot garden.

My >20 year old trusty oven gave up a week ago mid roast. It's a simple oven, that has not many fancy features, but thats what I really like about it. Today the technician was here and only the heating coil had to be replaced and it works like new again. I'm always very happy to have devices that can be repaired, it's so much more sustainable than having to replace everything every time, because some electronics gave up.

I know, this is also a bit of review for our VZug household appliances, that are designed, created and manufactured in our city since 1913. And where you still get spare parts even after 23 years.