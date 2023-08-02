Previous
2023-08-02 test batch by mona65
Photo 2889

2023-08-02 test batch

A small test batch of Chocolate Lava Muffins, decorated with the last raspberries from my pot garden.
My >20 year old trusty oven gave up a week ago mid roast. It's a simple oven, that has not many fancy features, but thats what I really like about it. Today the technician was here and only the heating coil had to be replaced and it works like new again. I'm always very happy to have devices that can be repaired, it's so much more sustainable than having to replace everything every time, because some electronics gave up.
I know, this is also a bit of review for our VZug household appliances, that are designed, created and manufactured in our city since 1913. And where you still get spare parts even after 23 years.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2023:...Year N°9! I'm doing fine, but there are. many gaps in my project, due to "life". 😊 Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something...
791% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise