Previous
Photo 2890
2023-08-03 how far can we see
Looking north, a lot of black clouds, direction south (here) a bit of mist softened by the low standing sun. 5 minutes later, a totally different picture, as the black sky now covers also the alpes, and there is rain coming.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
3
3
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2023:...Year N°9! I'm doing fine, but there are. many gaps in my project, due to "life". 😊 Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something...
3058
photos
379
followers
47
following
791% complete
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
3rd August 2023 7:28pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
switzerland
,
alpes
,
bernese alpes
,
mw-23
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Absolutely gorgeous
August 3rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful tones and layers.
August 3rd, 2023
Shepherdman
What a great image, subject, composure and lighting
August 3rd, 2023
