2023-08-04 light up the past

On todays joyride with my parents we visited the open-air Museum Ballenberg, with over real 100 historic buildings (farmhouses, barns, craftworkers houses, eg.) from all over the country, covering different historic periods. The buildings are open for the visitors, and display the life in those times. These houses are no replicas, the real buildings have been deconstructed and puzzled together again, at this place one by one, over the last 50 years.



This cosy corner was in a potters house from Melchior Schild und Margareta Fuchs from Unterseen, built in 1849.



Also there are different craftsmen at work. Today we experienced live lime burning. Before concrete and cement triumphed, lime mortar was used for construction. And it was nice to see, how my dad was brought back to his teenage years, when he helped lime burning himself and recalls all the steps, that take +4 days.



I will probably share a few more pictures, over the next days.

