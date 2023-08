2023-08-05 pareto, efficient or lazy

We've had a few hailstorms lately, which have badly damaged the surfaces of our outdoor furniture. So today I sanded the damaged areas and repainted them. (Only those, as I am probalby to lazy, to do it all). Now everything looks nice again, and to celebrate the day we treat ourselves to a glass of something, enjoy the outdoors, and hope for less hail (or smaller stones) in future.