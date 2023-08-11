2023-08-11 treasure from the past ll

This is an old real shoemakers workshop, that was in use by Ernst Aeberhard until 1983 and was later transfered to the openair museum Ballenberg. An now is used by Anna Danz who procuces modern shoes, the old fashioned way, without any glue.



Here in Switzerland a leather shoe was a treasure in earlier centuries. It cost a lot of money, but was also very durable. Clogs were worn during the winter, and children often went barefoot in the summer. Shoemaking was a trade, and it was not uncommon for shoemakers to be on the Stör, so they went from house to house to mend shoes. For the production of shoes, the farming families kept their own leather ready, which they had prepared by a tanner.



I love all kind of workshops, all kind of tools, and often the sparce light.