2023-08-10 brombeeri by mona65
2023-08-10 brombeeri

It's the saison. The blackberries (Brombeeren in German, Brombeeri in Swiss German) are ripe. Love them, for dessert, for jam, for compote and for photography ;-). Thought about a black & white picture, but then I liked the bit's of red.
Mona

Joanne Diochon
Luscious.
August 10th, 2023  
