2023-08-15 whatcha doing,... by mona65
Photo 2902

... looking for bokeh, in my kingdom? Oh well I don't mind and you can have the bokeh.
~ Xia

Thanks Xia, I always love some nice bokeh, but I love you too.
~Mona
Mona

ace
@mona65
Dawn ace
Lovely
August 16th, 2023  
borof ace
Cute
August 16th, 2023  
