2023-08-14 true colours by mona65
Just a glass bowl on the table catching some light and showing its true colours in an abstract.
Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2023:...Year N°9! I'm doing fine, but there are. many gaps in my project, due to "life". 😊 Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something...
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 14th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Love it
August 14th, 2023  
Kathy ace
How pretty.
August 14th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
wonderful abstract
August 15th, 2023  
