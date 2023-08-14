Sign up
Previous
Photo 2901
2023-08-14 true colours
Just a glass bowl on the table catching some light and showing its true colours in an abstract.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
4
1
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2023:...Year N°9! I'm doing fine, but there are. many gaps in my project, due to "life". 😊 Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something...
Photo Details
Tags
abstract
,
glass bowl
,
mw-23
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 14th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Love it
August 14th, 2023
Kathy
ace
How pretty.
August 14th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
wonderful abstract
August 15th, 2023
