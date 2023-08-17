Sign up
Previous
Photo 2904
2023-08-17 blue hour in pink
Same viewpoint as yesterdays sunset hour picture. Today in the early mornings hours, while the sky transitioned from blue to daylight.
So I had not only a cup of tea, before heading to work, I also grabed the camera to share the view with you.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
5
4
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2023:...Year N°9! I'm doing fine, but there are. many gaps in my project, due to "life". 😊 Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something...
3072
photos
375
followers
47
following
795% complete
2897
2898
2899
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
Views
19
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
17th August 2023 6:13am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
mw-23
Suzanne
ace
Magic!
August 17th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful colors
August 17th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
So magical.
August 17th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I love that time of day, especially when it has a beautiful view like this.
August 17th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
👌❤️⭐️
August 17th, 2023
