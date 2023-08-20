Sign up
Previous
Photo 2907
2023-08-20 sunset swim
Lately we had a few summer days, without the usual evening thunderstorms. So we walk down to the lake, have a swim, relax a bit and love seeing other people enjoying that time of the day too.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
2
1
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2023:...Year N°9! I'm doing fine, but there are. many gaps in my project, due to "life". 😊 Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something...
3075
photos
373
followers
47
following
796% complete
View this month »
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-...
Camera
CLT-L29
Taken
20th August 2023 8:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
lake
,
swim
,
canoe
,
mw-23
Mags
ace
Gorgeous shot!
August 20th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome sunset
August 20th, 2023
