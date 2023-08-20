Previous
2023-08-20 sunset swim by mona65
Photo 2907

2023-08-20 sunset swim

Lately we had a few summer days, without the usual evening thunderstorms. So we walk down to the lake, have a swim, relax a bit and love seeing other people enjoying that time of the day too.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2023:...Year N°9! I'm doing fine, but there are. many gaps in my project, due to "life". 😊 Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something...
796% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Gorgeous shot!
August 20th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome sunset
August 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise