2023-08-18 panorama

As promised a bit of yesterdays view, that was not visible due to the high key image yesterday. Part of the panorama: Lake Thun, a bit of Lake Brienz, in the middle Interlaken (derives from Latin "between the lakes"). And part of the Bernese Alps. This is looking east, and nomally you get my Bernes Alpes pics from a totally differnt viewpoint, looking south.