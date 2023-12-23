Previous
2023-12-24 Frohe Weihnachten / Joyeux Noël / Merry Christmas / Buon Natale / Feliz Navidad / Bunas festas da Nadal by mona65
2023-12-24 Frohe Weihnachten / Joyeux Noël / Merry Christmas / Buon Natale / Feliz Navidad / Bunas festas da Nadal

I have been absent from the 365 Project a lot this year, but I don't want to miss wishing everyone who is celebrating today or tomorrow a merry, bright and peaceful Christmas.

May your world, your heart and your soul be filled with the warmth and the magic of Christmas and may peace and joy be always with you and your loved ones.

Frohe Weihnachten / Joyeux Noël / Merry Christmas / Buon Natale / Feliz Navidad / Bunas festas da Nadal

...from Switzerland, who is celebrating tonight.

Mona

Joan Robillard ace
Merry Christmas
December 24th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Merry Christmas, Mona! Love your cat...I hope we see more of you in 2024.
December 24th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Nadelik Lowen from Cornwall.....
December 24th, 2023  
