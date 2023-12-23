2023-12-24 Frohe Weihnachten / Joyeux Noël / Merry Christmas / Buon Natale / Feliz Navidad / Bunas festas da Nadal

I have been absent from the 365 Project a lot this year, but I don't want to miss wishing everyone who is celebrating today or tomorrow a merry, bright and peaceful Christmas.



May your world, your heart and your soul be filled with the warmth and the magic of Christmas and may peace and joy be always with you and your loved ones.



Frohe Weihnachten / Joyeux Noël / Merry Christmas / Buon Natale / Feliz Navidad / Bunas festas da Nadal



...from Switzerland, who is celebrating tonight.



