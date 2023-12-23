Sign up
Previous
Photo 2929
2023-12-24 Frohe Weihnachten / Joyeux Noël / Merry Christmas / Buon Natale / Feliz Navidad / Bunas festas da Nadal
I have been absent from the 365 Project a lot this year, but I don't want to miss wishing everyone who is celebrating today or tomorrow a merry, bright and peaceful Christmas.
May your world, your heart and your soul be filled with the warmth and the magic of Christmas and may peace and joy be always with you and your loved ones.
Frohe Weihnachten / Joyeux Noël / Merry Christmas / Buon Natale / Feliz Navidad / Bunas festas da Nadal
...from Switzerland, who is celebrating tonight.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2023:...Year N°9! I'm doing fine, but there are many gaps in my project, due to "life". 😊
3098
photos
351
followers
47
following
Joan Robillard
ace
Merry Christmas
December 24th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Merry Christmas, Mona! Love your cat...I hope we see more of you in 2024.
December 24th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Nadelik Lowen from Cornwall.....
December 24th, 2023
