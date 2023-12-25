Sign up
Previous
Photo 2930
2023-12-25 silence
Christmas Eve hike, over the flooded moorland, just before the next storm and rainshowers came in.
The trails has been muddy, but not flooded, so it was quite a nice and scenic hike.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2023:...Year N°9! I'm doing fine, but there are many gaps in my project, due to "life". 😊 Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something...
3099
photos
351
followers
47
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
24th December 2023 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mw-23
,
reuss-spitz
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful shot. Well captured.
December 25th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
love it
December 25th, 2023
