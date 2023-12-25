Previous
2023-12-25 silence by mona65
2023-12-25 silence

Christmas Eve hike, over the flooded moorland, just before the next storm and rainshowers came in.
The trails has been muddy, but not flooded, so it was quite a nice and scenic hike.
Mona

@mona65
John Falconer ace
Beautiful shot. Well captured.
December 25th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
love it
December 25th, 2023  
