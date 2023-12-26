Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2931
2023-12-26 misty sunset
And yet I will never tire of this view.
After the fog lifted, there was a lot of mist in die air, softening the details of the mountain ridges, and the setting sun painted everything in pale tones.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2023:...Year N°9! I'm doing fine, but there are many gaps in my project, due to "life". 😊 Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something...
3100
photos
349
followers
46
following
803% complete
View this month »
2924
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
26th December 2023 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
alps
,
switzerland
,
ridges
,
bernese alps
,
mw-23
,
layersw
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close