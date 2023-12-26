Previous
2023-12-26 misty sunset by mona65
2023-12-26 misty sunset

And yet I will never tire of this view.

After the fog lifted, there was a lot of mist in die air, softening the details of the mountain ridges, and the setting sun painted everything in pale tones.
Mona

