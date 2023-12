2023-12-27 the bracts of a pointesettia

I'm somehow not a huge fan of Pointsettias, and would never buy one myself. I can't even say why I do not like them to much. Probably, because they are all over the place at this time of the year, are sprinkled with glitter, and cultivated in abundance.

But well, this year I got a huge "bush" as a gift. With around 20 red coloured bracts clusters, the leaves, that look like flower petals, but of course are not. So I do my best, to pamper this plant, since it came into my hands. ;-)