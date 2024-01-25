Previous
2024-01-25 revisit by mona65
2024-01-25 revisit

This photo was hanging around in a folder with the name "check back later". I have nothing else today, so I checked the folder,...
Not the best reflection as the puddle was full of debris after a storm. Better on black.
Mona

@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
Still worth the checkback even if there was debris in the puddle. I like it.
January 25th, 2024  
I love your reflection photos, this one is great!
January 25th, 2024  
Ooh it’s very good
January 25th, 2024  
Great reflections.
January 25th, 2024  
Really pops out on black
January 25th, 2024  
