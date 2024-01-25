Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2961
2024-01-25 revisit
This photo was hanging around in a folder with the name "check back later". I have nothing else today, so I checked the folder,...
Not the best reflection as the puddle was full of debris after a storm. Better on black.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
5
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3131
photos
355
followers
49
following
811% complete
View this month »
2954
2955
2956
2957
2958
2959
2960
2961
Latest from all albums
2955
2956
2957
170
2958
2959
2960
2961
Photo Details
Views
25
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365-...
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
18th January 2024 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
puddle
,
b-w
,
mw-puddle
,
mw-24
Suzanne
ace
Still worth the checkback even if there was debris in the puddle. I like it.
January 25th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
I love your reflection photos, this one is great!
January 25th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ooh it’s very good
January 25th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections.
January 25th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Really pops out on black
January 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close