Photo 2962
2024-01-26 "e"
Just for my diary.
From today, I go electric, also with my little one. I'm happy and hope that everyone that rides on this car, have safe travels and great adventures.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3132
photos
354
followers
49
following
811% complete
View this month »
Tags
blue
,
e
,
mw-24
