2024-01-26 "e" by mona65
Photo 2962

2024-01-26 "e"

Just for my diary.
From today, I go electric, also with my little one. I'm happy and hope that everyone that rides on this car, have safe travels and great adventures.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Mona

