2024-01-28 all gone by now by mona65
Photo 2964

2024-01-28 all gone by now

All that nice snow gone by now,... rain, wind and hight temperatures, have eaten the white stuff.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
812% complete

Brigette ace
this could almost be Flash of Red for Feb just around the corner!
January 28th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love that small pop of red
January 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a glorious wintery image
January 28th, 2024  
Angela
Love the pop of red
January 28th, 2024  
