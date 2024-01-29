2024-01-29 the hand project - team event

It's not about the photo,... for me it is the story behind it. Actually I will not need a picture to remember, as I will never forget this touching event.
So for me, "The Hand Project", was the best team building event I attended, in my many years of professional experience.
Here some details:
The Hand Project – a team building with social commitment!
We had at our business conference a very unique team event. In which 30 teams worked together (our main hand covered) to assemble a mechanical prosthetic hand from around 30 individual parts. The finished hand prostheses (30!) will now be sent to many countries around the world as a free donation for people with hand and arm defects caused by landmines, accidents or from birth, elecectricity burns, etc.
For over 10 years, these hand prostheses have been assembled and given away at social events in the USA, New Zealand and Australia as part of The Hand Project - Berlin - now more than 100,000 hand prostheses!
For more info: https://handproject.org/