Previous
Next
2024-01-29 the hand project - team event by mona65
Photo 2965

2024-01-29 the hand project - team event

It's not about the photo,... for me it is the story behind it. Actually I will not need a picture to remember, as I will never forget this touching event.

So for me, "The Hand Project", was the best team building event I attended, in my many years of professional experience.

Here some details:

The Hand Project – a team building with social commitment!

We had at our business conference a very unique team event. In which 30 teams worked together (our main hand covered) to assemble a mechanical prosthetic hand from around 30 individual parts. The finished hand prostheses (30!) will now be sent to many countries around the world as a free donation for people with hand and arm defects caused by landmines, accidents or from birth, elecectricity burns, etc.

For over 10 years, these hand prostheses have been assembled and given away at social events in the USA, New Zealand and Australia as part of The Hand Project - Berlin - now more than 100,000 hand prostheses!
For more info: https://handproject.org/
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
812% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
January 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A fabulous project. Thanks for sharing
January 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What an amazing project. Thank you for the link.
January 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise