Previous
Photo 2966
2024-01-30 inner courtyard
The inner courtyard of the hotel I was staying at a conference in Basel. The sky allready sending a reddish hue over everything, while the courtyard was still in the dark.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
3
4
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3136
photos
353
followers
49
following
812% complete
View this month »
2959
2960
2961
2962
2963
2964
2965
2966
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365-...
Taken
30th January 2024 7:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
basel
,
mw-24
John
Awesome light
January 30th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Fabulous catch..
January 30th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Nice spotting
January 30th, 2024
