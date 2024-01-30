Previous
2024-01-30 inner courtyard by mona65
2024-01-30 inner courtyard

The inner courtyard of the hotel I was staying at a conference in Basel. The sky allready sending a reddish hue over everything, while the courtyard was still in the dark.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Mona

John
Awesome light
January 30th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Fabulous catch..
January 30th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Nice spotting
January 30th, 2024  
