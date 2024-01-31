Sign up
Previous
Photo 2967
2024-01-31 silver line
A rare day, with a slight reflect in our lake. If it is calm, it is foggy, and if it is clear, there are the ripples,...
At least some colour, that will vanish the next 29 days.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
5
8
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3137
photos
353
followers
49
following
812% complete
2960
2961
2962
2963
2964
2965
2966
2967
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
8
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
31st January 2024 3:57pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
switzerland
,
mw-24
Bill Davidson
Fabulous layers and tones.
January 31st, 2024
Dianne
ace
Lovely that you could get such a nice reflection. Fav
January 31st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful layered image. I like the cool colors and the symmetry.
January 31st, 2024
Joy's Focus
ace
Beautiful scene!
January 31st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
January 31st, 2024
