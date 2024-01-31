Previous
2024-01-31 silver line by mona65
2024-01-31 silver line

A rare day, with a slight reflect in our lake. If it is calm, it is foggy, and if it is clear, there are the ripples,...
At least some colour, that will vanish the next 29 days.
Mona

Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
Bill Davidson
Fabulous layers and tones.
January 31st, 2024  
Dianne ace
Lovely that you could get such a nice reflection. Fav
January 31st, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful layered image. I like the cool colors and the symmetry.
January 31st, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
Beautiful scene!
January 31st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
January 31st, 2024  
