2024-02-01 for #1 by mona65
Photo 2968

2024-02-01 for #1

For "flash of red" February 2024. The first few days with the theme "landscape". Quite foggy today,...
Thank you Anne @olivtreeann for organizing this cool month long event, every year. Enjoyed it every time. For those curious to be part of it, here Annes post, on how it works. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48873/flash-of-red-begins-thursday!
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Mona

@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
